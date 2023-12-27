Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

ZPTAF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 15,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.44.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

