Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0298 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Surge Energy Trading Up 3.4 %
ZPTAF traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. 15,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,495. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.04. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.55 and a 52 week high of $7.44.
About Surge Energy
