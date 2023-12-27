Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.01

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Up 1.3 %

TSE TVE opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1-year low of C$2.76 and a 1-year high of C$4.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 2.38.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$506.37 million during the quarter. Tamarack Valley Energy had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 4.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.1400351 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tamarack Valley Energy

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Steven Buytels purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$153,550.00. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

TVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Desjardins set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$5.25.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

