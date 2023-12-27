TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

TerraVest Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$42.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.17. The company has a market cap of C$754.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$42.57.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

