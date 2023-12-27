TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from TerraVest Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.
TerraVest Industries Trading Up 3.5 %
Shares of TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$42.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.17. The company has a market cap of C$754.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of C$24.92 and a 1 year high of C$42.57.
About TerraVest Industries
