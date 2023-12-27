Tezos Achieves Market Cap of $1.07 Billion (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last seven days, Tezos has traded 26% higher against the dollar. One Tezos coin can now be bought for $1.11 or 0.00002564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $1.07 billion and $52.84 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002110 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001419 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000893 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tezos

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 985,931,270 coins and its circulating supply is 964,953,481 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com.

Tezos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

