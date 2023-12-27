Thames Ventures VCT 1 (LON:TV1) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Thames Ventures VCT 1 (LON:TV1 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Thames Ventures VCT 1 Stock Performance

Shares of TV1 stock remained flat at GBX 48 ($0.61) during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 49.98. The firm has a market cap of £84.95 million, a PE ratio of -800.00 and a beta of 0.10. Thames Ventures VCT 1 has a 12 month low of GBX 46 ($0.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 56 ($0.71).

About Thames Ventures VCT 1

Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.

