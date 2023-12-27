The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

The Ensign Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. The Ensign Group has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Ensign Group to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $114.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.24. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $85.50 and a 52 week high of $114.78. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $940.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.95 million. On average, analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 117.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Stephens raised their price target on The Ensign Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.40.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

