The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1354 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.72. 293,193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,237. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 53.1% during the first quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 60,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

