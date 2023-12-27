The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

North West Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of North West stock opened at C$39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. North West has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Get North West alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total transaction of C$25,159.62. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North West from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of North West from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

View Our Latest Report on North West

North West Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.