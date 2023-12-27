The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Plans $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
North West Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of North West stock opened at C$39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$36.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.06. The stock has a market cap of C$1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.52. North West has a 52-week low of C$29.58 and a 52-week high of C$40.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.79, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Senior Officer Cole James Ashley Akerstream sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.31, for a total transaction of C$25,159.62. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
North West Company Profile
The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.
