Theta Fuel Trading 6.7% Higher Over Last Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $321.19 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00098483 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00027898 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00009526 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00020990 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00005743 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,395,079,498 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

