Theta Fuel Trading Up 9.9% This Week (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0514 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $329.04 million and approximately $9.34 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00098287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00027918 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00022135 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,395,345,277 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

