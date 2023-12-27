Third Point Investors USD (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Third Point Investors USD (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 19.45 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.45 ($0.25). Approximately 69,448 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 25,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 19.30 ($0.25).

Third Point Investors USD Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £4.91 million, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 18.97 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39, a current ratio of 13.81 and a quick ratio of 20.13.

About Third Point Investors USD

(Get Free Report)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Investors USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Investors USD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.