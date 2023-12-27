Threshold Price Tops $0.0270 on Top Exchanges (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 27th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $270.34 million and approximately $16.07 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Threshold

T is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02588946 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $18,803,353.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

