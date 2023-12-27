Threshold Trading 7.1% Higher This Week (T)

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 27th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $270.39 million and approximately $17.66 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Threshold has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0270 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Threshold

T is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,526,720,449.26697 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02588946 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 107 active market(s) with $18,803,353.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

