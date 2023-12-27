Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Sells 1,441 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,441 shares during the period. TotalEnergies accounts for about 2.7% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 509.3% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 1,152.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.14. The company had a trading volume of 552,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $54.94 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its 200-day moving average is $63.49.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $59.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.8092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is 29.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Further Reading

