Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Timbercreek Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TF stock traded up C$0.01 on Wednesday, reaching C$6.71. 58,126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,653. The stock has a market cap of C$559.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.19. Timbercreek Financial has a one year low of C$5.74 and a one year high of C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.66, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 145.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.96.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 78.48%. The company had revenue of C$30.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7337734 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TF. Fundamental Research set a C$9.67 target price on Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Timbercreek Financial Company Profile

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, retail, and office properties in urban markets.

