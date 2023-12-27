Toncoin Trading Down 1.9% This Week (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.46 billion and approximately $49.42 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00005003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00021999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,643.90 or 0.99972354 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00011950 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010756 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00204178 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003615 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,100,172,581 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

