Torq Resources (CVE:TORQ) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of Torq Resources Inc. (CVE:TORQ – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. 61,851 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 69,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.
The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$23.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.69.
About Torq Resources
Torq Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It has an option to acquire 100% interests in the Margarita iron oxide-copper-gold project covering an area of approximately 1,445 hectares located in the city of Copiapo, Chile; Santa Cecilia gold-copper project, which covers an area of 3,250-hectares located in Chile; and Andrea copper porphyry project that covers an area of 1,200 hectares located in northern Chile.
