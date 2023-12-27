TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of TowneBank in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TowneBank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TowneBank

TowneBank Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ TOWN traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.85. 164,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,763. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.22 and a 12-month high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.93.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $242.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.91 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TowneBank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 39,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,914,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 23.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,151,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,227,000 after buying an additional 316,304 shares in the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TowneBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.