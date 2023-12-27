Ultra Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.42 Million (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $79.71 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000518 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,417.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $256.19 or 0.00590064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 48.7% against the dollar and now trades at $73.60 or 0.00169506 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00024252 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00027789 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000330 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002111 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,278,328 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 354,278,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.22574795 USD and is down -4.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,873,475.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

