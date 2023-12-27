UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.40.

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 131,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.86. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $50.68 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,827 shares in the company, valued at $488,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890 over the last quarter. 9.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

