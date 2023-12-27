Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Scott Darling Sells 2,043 Shares

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $238,353.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $152,215.14.

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Darling sold 200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $5,004.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Scott Darling sold 480 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $12,768.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Scott Darling sold 520 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $13,192.40.

Shares of UPST traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 13,692,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,258,378. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $72.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). Upstart had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 36.84%. The firm had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.69 million. Equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Upstart by 104,187.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,939,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,129,000 after buying an additional 50,890,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Upstart by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after purchasing an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Upstart by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,914,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,652,000 after purchasing an additional 758,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 128.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 468,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.09.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

