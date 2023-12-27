US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN) Declares Dividend of $0.16

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1639 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTEN stock traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,327. US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF has a one year low of $41.43 and a one year high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UTEN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 5.76% of US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 10 Year Note ETF (UTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 10-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 10-year tenor on the yield curve.

