US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Declares $0.22 Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2189 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.

About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

