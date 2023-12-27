US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL) Declares $0.22 Dividend

US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2189 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,222. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $50.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,345,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 136.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $121,000.
About US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.