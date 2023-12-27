US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV) Plans $0.17 Dividend

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:UFIV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.28. 9,534 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.33. US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $47.05 and a twelve month high of $50.83.

About US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF

The US Treasury 5 Year Note ETF (UFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA Current 5-Year US Treasury index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 5-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 5-year tenor on the yield curve.

