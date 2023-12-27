US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Announces Dividend of $0.22

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2197 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of XBIL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.93. 126,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,992. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $49.88 and a twelve month high of $50.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05.

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

