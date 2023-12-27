VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) to Issue Dividend of $0.14

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1413 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.97. 1,435,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.54. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $29.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,269,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,797,000 after acquiring an additional 909,584 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,409,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,019,000 after buying an additional 509,545 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,190,000 after purchasing an additional 202,039 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,769,000.

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

