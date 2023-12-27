Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $9,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after purchasing an additional 291,588,855 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,549,000 after buying an additional 6,335,053 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VEU stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. 1,906,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,504,098. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.64. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $49.47 and a twelve month high of $56.63.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.