Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.14

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 3162926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

