Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Hits New 12-Month High at $51.14

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.14 and last traded at $51.14, with a volume of 3162926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36.
Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1283 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.
About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.
