Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Announces — Dividend of $0.09

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Veralto stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.54. 68,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,577,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.98. Veralto has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $89.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Veralto’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veralto presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

Veralto Corporation provides water supply services. The company offers water treatment solutions that sources water to the consumers and back into the water cycle. It also provides printers, instruments, software, services, and consumables for color and appearance management, packaging design and quality management, packaging converting, printing, marking and coding, and traceability applications to food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical, and industrial products.

