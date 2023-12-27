Verasity (VRA) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.98 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $78.82 million and approximately $23.98 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 16.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 100,249,906,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,249,906,818 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.