Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS) Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, December 29th

Shares of Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Free Report) are set to reverse split on the morning of Friday, December 29th. The 1-16 reverse split was announced on Friday, December 29th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Friday, December 29th.

Versus Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VS stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,676. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.03. Versus Systems has a 1 year low of $0.13 and a 1 year high of $3.34.

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Versus Systems had a negative net margin of 3,663.96% and a negative return on equity of 121.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Versus Systems will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Versus Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Versus Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems during the first quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Versus Systems by 105.1% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Versus Systems Company Profile

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

