Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR) to Issue $0.26 Dividend

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VGSR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 132,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,729. Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vert Global Sustainable Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.