VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Announces Dividend of $0.00 (NASDAQ:QQQN)

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0046 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,067. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.09. VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $27.21.

Get VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 434.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 91,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 74,758 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 20,804 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF (QQQN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Q-50 index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted, narrow index of 50 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQN was launched on Sep 10, 2020 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.