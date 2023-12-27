Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.93

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.93 and last traded at $15.92, with a volume of 38808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.67.

Vonovia Trading Up 1.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93. The firm has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Vonovia had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 110.61%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vonovia SE will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development and Care segments. The company offers property management services; property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.