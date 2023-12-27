Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $226.96 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 27th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $226.96 million and approximately $33.35 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 36.6% higher against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $8.35 or 0.00019200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00021966 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,489.41 or 1.00008089 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00012054 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010695 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.57 or 0.00212885 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000807 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 8.04888909 USD and is up 2.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $35,247,250.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

