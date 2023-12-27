Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0527 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of UMMA traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $22.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.26. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.18 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 1.03.
Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Company Profile
