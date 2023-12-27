Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HLAL)

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1419 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th.
Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,413. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.83. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $214.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.05.
About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Are high-yield Dow Dogs a good buy for 2024?
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Synopsys offers to acquire Ansys, sparks stock surge
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
Receive News & Ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.