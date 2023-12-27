Wall Financial (TSE:WFC) Trading Up 0.3%

Wall Financial Co. (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$18.90 and last traded at C$18.90. 1,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$18.85.

Wall Financial Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.18. The company has a market cap of C$611.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Wall Financial alerts:

Wall Financial (TSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$45.51 million during the quarter. Wall Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 15.22%.

About Wall Financial

Wall Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment and development company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Rental, Hotel, and Development. The company owns and manages residential and commercial properties, as well as hotel properties; and develops and sells residential housing properties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wall Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wall Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.