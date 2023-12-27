WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys 43 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 109,440 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,757,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 66.0% during the third quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,702 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

LMT traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $449.58. The stock had a trading volume of 334,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $447.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.91.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

