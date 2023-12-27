WASHINGTON TRUST Co Cuts Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co decreased its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,344 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.0% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $22,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

TJX stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.77. 1,439,863 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,799. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.05. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.92 and a 52-week high of $93.78.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.