WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $7.43 Million Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 810,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,241 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned approximately 0.06% of Amcor worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $96,350.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 3,246,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,786,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.37.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMCR shares. TheStreet lowered Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.40.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

