WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 1,592 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,227 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Boeing by 175,431.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,141,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $452,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after buying an additional 1,827,485 shares during the period. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BA traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,607,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,613. The company’s fifty day moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day moving average is $215.43. The company has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.20 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

