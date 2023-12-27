WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 2,389 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 16.8% during the third quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.8% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,751 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CVS traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $78.89. 1,689,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,667,022. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.86. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $93.75.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

