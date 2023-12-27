Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE)

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SYRE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/20/2023 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

12/18/2023 – Spyre Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2023 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

12/4/2023 – Spyre Therapeutics had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Lifesci Capital.

11/29/2023 – Spyre Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at TD Cowen. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYRE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. The stock had a trading volume of 95,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,193. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.74.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($2.99). Spyre Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22,195.36% and a negative return on equity of 132.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on advancing a pipeline of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease by combining antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for patient selection. The company's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting a4ß7, TL1A, and IL-23.

