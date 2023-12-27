West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Increases Dividend to $0.41 Per Share

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.407 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

TSE:WFG opened at C$113.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. West Fraser Timber has a 12-month low of C$88.61 and a 12-month high of C$121.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$101.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -189.25 and a beta of 1.97.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$1.20. West Fraser Timber had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of C$2.29 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber will post 5.4855072 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. CIBC cut their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

