Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Monday, January 15th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Whitecap Resources Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WCP opened at C$9.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.40, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Whitecap Resources has a 52-week low of C$8.65 and a 52-week high of C$11.91. The company has a market cap of C$5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.66.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.10). Whitecap Resources had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1444724 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCP. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$13.75 to C$14.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$43,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Thanh Chan Kang acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.70 per share, with a total value of C$81,780.00. Insiders purchased a total of 81,400 shares of company stock valued at $794,300 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc, an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas assets in Western Canada. The company's primary areas of focus of its development programs are in Northern Alberta and British Columbia, Central Alberta, and Saskatchewan. Whitecap Resources Inc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

