William H. Lyon Sells 139,661 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Stock

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Taylor Morrison Home Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE TMHC traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $54.22. The company had a trading volume of 456,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,169. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $29.69 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.11 and its 200-day moving average is $45.94.
Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Equities analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 3,911.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth $108,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.
