Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Willis Towers Watson Public has a payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public to earn $16.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.9%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $239.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.23. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $195.29 and a 52 week high of $258.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WTW shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.54.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

