WOW-token (WOW) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.09

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. WOW-token has a total market capitalization of $223.57 million and approximately $2.09 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for about $0.0224 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003033 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00025342 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000314 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004669 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
WOW-token Token Profile
WOW-token (WOW) is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.