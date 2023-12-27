Wrapped Everscale Achieves Market Capitalization of $70.00 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0378 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $70.00 million and $185,838.37 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Everscale Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,103,152,276 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,792,785,658 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,103,073,854 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03831707 USD and is up 3.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $90,620.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

